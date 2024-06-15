“The Exorcism,” a horror film starring Russell Crowe, has finally resumed filming in 2023 after facing a long delay. The movie, originally titled “The Georgetown Project,” was shot in 2019 but went through extensive reshoots due to the dissatisfaction of the production company, Miramax. Director Joshua John Miller had to retool the film from scratch, with additional photography taking place in various locations like Los Angeles, New York, and Australia.

The storyline of the film revolves around Crowe’s character, a troubled actor shooting a supernatural horror film, whose daughter becomes concerned about his past addictions resurfacing. The cast also includes actors like Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Despite the challenges faced during post-production, the final cut of the film was completed in February 2024.

With the recent success of religious horror films like “The Pope’s Exorcist,” Vertical, the new distributor of “The Exorcism,” decided to capitalize on this trend and renamed the film to attract audiences. Originally planned for a straight-to-PVOD release, the movie will now have a theatrical opening due to the crowded summer schedule and strike-related delays in the film industry.

Although there are no press screenings scheduled for “The Exorcism” in major cities like New York and L.A. just days before its release, there is still hope that this sleeper hit could surprise audiences. The film’s completion after years of delay can be attributed to the success of Crowe’s previous horror film, which prompted the reshoots and eventual release of “The Exorcism.”

In a genre filled with supernatural elements and eerie storylines, “The Exorcism” aims to captivate viewers with its unique take on exorcism and the supernatural world. As audiences eagerly anticipate the film’s release, the behind-the-scenes struggles and triumphs of completing this project add an extra layer of intrigue to its cinematic journey.