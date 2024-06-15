Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett were recently spotted out and about with their new baby, Wilder Patrick. The couple, who welcomed their son earlier this year, looked relaxed and happy as they took a stroll with their two dogs in a residential area near their home.

Ant, 48, sported a yellow gilet and a baseball cap, while Anne-Marie, 46, opted for a black gilet and sunglasses. Despite not holding hands, the couple appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, sharing laughs and smiles during their walk.

This outing comes after months of speculation about Anne-Marie’s pregnancy, which was confirmed when Wilder was born on May 14. Ant, who is now focusing on fatherhood after stepping back from his presenting duties, announced the news on social media, much to the delight of fans.

The couple, who have been married for three years, have been keeping a low profile since Wilder’s arrival, with this being only the second time they’ve been seen in public as a family. Ant and his presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, have taken a break from their show, Saturday Night Takeaway, to spend more time with their families.

Ant’s stepfather, David Woodhall, expressed his joy at the news of Wilder’s birth, praising Ant for being a great dad to his stepdaughters and predicting that he would excel in his new role as a father. The couple’s decision to step back from their TV commitments reflects their desire to prioritize their family and take a break to focus on what’s important to them.

As they navigate this new chapter in their lives, Ant and Anne-Marie seem to be relishing their time together as new parents, cherishing the moments they spend as a family of five. Their recent outing with Wilder and their dogs showcases their love and dedication to their growing family, setting the stage for more heartwarming moments to come.