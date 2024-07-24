John Mayall, the iconic Bluesbreakers legend, passed away at his California home on July 22, 2024. In this article, we delve into the life of Maggie Mayall, John’s ex-wife, who is also a successful musician in her own right.

Maggie Mayall, originally Maggie Parker, is a blues musician hailing from Chicago and the former wife of John Mayall. Their paths crossed in 1978 when Maggie was on tour with guitarist Harvey Mandel, and she eventually joined John’s band as a featured singer, songwriter, and percussionist. In 1986, Maggie founded an all-woman blues band called Maggie Mayall & The Cadillacs, which toured the American west coast with Debbie Davies on guitar.

Following her success with the band, Maggie joined a rock-comedy group called The Housewives, appearing on live TV shows like the Oprah Winfrey Show and performing in clubs. She also started her own record label, Private Stash Records, in 2000. Maggie’s passion for blues music stems from her diverse musical background, ranging from classical and folk to the popular music of the sixties.

Maggie and John Mayall tied the knot in 1982, making her his second wife after his first wife, Pamela. The couple had two sons together, Zack and Samson, before parting ways in 2011 after three decades of marriage. Despite the divorce, Maggie continued to manage John’s musical career, showcasing her dedication and love for the blues.

John Mayall’s legacy lives on through his music, inspiring generations of fans and fellow musicians. He left behind a lasting impact on the blues genre, and his contributions to the music industry are celebrated by his family, fans, and band members. The Mayall family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and love they received from fans and colleagues throughout John’s illustrious career.

In conclusion, Maggie Mayall’s journey alongside John Mayall sheds light on the personal and professional aspects of their lives in the music industry. Their shared passion for blues music and dedication to their craft have left a lasting imprint on the world of music, enriching the lives of many listeners and fellow musicians alike.