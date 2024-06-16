The newest season of Married at First Sight New Zealand has been causing a stir among fans, who are quick to compare it to the Australian version of the show. Many viewers believe that the current season of MAFS NZ, which is currently airing on 9Now and features Australian relationship expert John Aiken, is surpassing the drama-filled Australian counterpart.

Fans have been praising the cast of MAFS NZ, calling them ‘genuine’ and expressing their appreciation for the contestants’ desire to find real connections and love, rather than seeking attention or fame. The decision to feature only four couples on the show has also been well-received, with viewers enjoying the increased focus on each couple’s journey.

Despite the positive feedback, some fans have found the ‘softer’ approach of MAFS NZ to be lacking in the conflict and drama that the show is known for. However, others argue that the show still delivers on the entertainment factor, particularly for those who enjoy watching the relationships unfold.

In addition to the differences in content, some viewers have noticed discrepancies in production values between MAFS NZ and the Australian version. While some have criticized the show’s seemingly lower budget, others have found charm in its simplicity.

The four brides featured on MAFS NZ include Madeleine, Samantha, Kara, and Stephanie, while the grooms are Michael, Piripi, James, and Nathaniel. Each couple brings a unique dynamic to the show, adding to the intrigue and excitement of the season.

Overall, the new season of Married at First Sight New Zealand has captured the attention of fans, who are eager to see how the relationships will develop and whether the Kiwi show will continue to outshine its Australian counterpart. Viewers can catch new episodes of MAFS NZ for free on 9Now, with new episodes dropping Sunday to Tuesday.