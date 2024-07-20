Madonna’s son, David Banda, recently opened up about his struggles to find food after moving out of his superstar mother’s home. The teen musician is currently residing in an apartment in The Bronx, New York, and is offering online guitar lessons to earn some money. Despite not having enough money to buy food and resorting to scavenging, David expressed his enjoyment of the experience, stating that it’s fun to be young.

It’s quite commendable that Madonna has not raised her son to be a spoiled brat, considering her immense wealth. David also mentioned that his mother is not single and is dating a man, emphasizing that she can live her life as she pleases. Additionally, he shared his love for reality TV shows like Love Island and Perfect Match, indicating his interest in the virtual world they offer.

In other news, singer Ellie Goulding recently made headlines when she went streaking topless through a field, showcasing her wild side. Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May famously claimed that running through a wheat field was the naughtiest thing she had ever done, but Ellie took it a step further with her daring escapade. On a different note, Lily Allen admitted that she doesn’t know how to use a washing machine and relies on her mother, husband, and children to handle laundry duties.

Switching gears to the entertainment scene, rap legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg hosted a star-studded event in West London to launch their Gin & Juice canned drinks. The evening featured a special performance by Eminem and was attended by celebrities like Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jude Bellingham, Idris Elba, Tess Daly, and Vernon Kay. Despite the fun-filled atmosphere, Snoop’s public display of smoking a suspicious-looking cigarette raised some eyebrows.

On a lighter note, popular YouTube couple LadBaby is set to release their first autobiography, promising readers a hilarious tell-all journey. Meanwhile, singer Lewis Capaldi was spotted with a smile on his face during a leisurely afternoon with friends in London’s Notting Hill. After taking a break from music to focus on his mental health, it’s heartwarming to see Lewis enjoying some downtime and taking things at his own pace.