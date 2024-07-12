Madonna’s 18-year-old son, David Banda, has ventured into the world of online guitar teaching, offering one-on-one lessons for £155 each. The teenager, who recently completed his superstar mom’s Celebration Tour, is now teaching guitar six days a week via Zoom.

In his announcement about the lessons, David expressed his excitement for teaching a wide range of students, from beginners to experienced musicians. He encourages a fun and interactive learning environment where mistakes are seen as opportunities for unexpected solos.

To enroll in David’s classes, students must commit to a minimum of five lessons, totaling £775. David emphasizes the importance of a relaxed atmosphere by suggesting that students wear their nightwear during the classes.

David’s passion for music led him to pursue guitar playing after previously attempting a career in football. His family moved to Lisbon in 2017 to support his football aspirations but later returned to the US when he decided to focus on music.

Despite his mother’s immense wealth, David is determined to establish himself as a guitar teacher and share his love for music with others. His classes aim to create a welcoming space for all levels of musicians to come together and enjoy the musical journey.

