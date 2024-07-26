Madonna caused a stir with her recent hotel room photoshoot ahead of her appearance at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City. The 65-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share a series of racy images showcasing her in an extreme-plunge busty black bodysuit, fishnet stockings, gloves, and designer Miu Miu shades. She later added a black suit coat dress and diamond necklaces for the red carpet event.

Accompanied by her 11-year-old twins, Estere and Stella, Madonna posed with stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the premiere. Her son, David Banda, recently made headlines after sharing his experience of living a humble life in The Bronx, which he later clarified on Instagram. Despite reports suggesting financial struggles, David refuted the claims and assured that he is not facing any hardships.

Madonna’s involvement in the premiere extended to her hit song, “Like a Prayer,” which was featured in the movie. The stars and director sought her permission, and Madonna provided valuable input on the song’s usage. She even suggested changes that ultimately enhanced the sequence, showcasing her keen artistic eye.

In addition to her music contributions, Madonna’s fashion choices have also garnered attention. Her twins, Estere and Stella, sported casual outfits at the premiere, adding a touch of personal style to the event. The singer’s glamorous photoshoots and public appearances continue to captivate fans and critics alike, showcasing her enduring influence in the entertainment industry.

After arriving in London, Madonna shared more stunning snapshots, highlighting her timeless style and flair. From denim mini dresses to sleek accessories, she continues to push boundaries and defy expectations with her bold fashion statements. As a cultural icon and music legend, Madonna remains a trailblazer in the industry, inspiring generations with her creativity and artistry.