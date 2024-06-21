Madonna can finally breathe a sigh of relief as one of the lawsuits she faced from her Celebration Tour has been resolved. The Queen of Pop had encountered a setback when two concertgoers sued her over her lateness at a Brooklyn show. However, the lawsuit was dismissed after six months with no settlement.

The lawsuit stemmed from delays during Madonna’s Celebration Tour, which started in October 2023. These delays were attributed to the singer’s recovery from a near-fatal viral infection. Although the tour concluded on May 4, it was not without its fair share of controversies.

Court documents revealed that the plaintiffs, Fellows and Hadden, agreed to a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice, with each party bearing its own fees and costs. This development marks the end of one chapter in the controversies surrounding Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

Madonna’s legal team responded to the lawsuit in April, arguing that the plaintiffs had no solid case. They dismissed claims of transportation difficulties as speculative and insufficient grounds for compensation from the singer. Madonna’s lawyers emphasized that needing to wake up early for work did not constitute a legal injury warranting a lawsuit.

Fellows and Hadden demanded compensation for Madonna’s late start of a Brooklyn performance, which allegedly caused them to wait for hours and face limited transportation options. They also claimed that Madonna had been late to other shows as well. The lawsuit targeted Madonna, Live Nation, and the Barclays Center for various offenses.

In May, a class-action lawsuit was filed by Justen Lipeles, representing California residents who purchased tickets for Madonna’s concerts. This suit included accusations of breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Madonna and her concert organizers.

One troubling allegation involved Madonna allegedly turning off the air conditioning during a concert, causing discomfort among fans. Lipeles also claimed that Madonna encouraged nudity and explicit content during the shows, leaving attendees feeling cheated and uncomfortable.

Overall, the resolution of the lawsuit marks a victory for Madonna in this legal battle, but the controversies surrounding her Celebration Tour are far from over. Despite the challenges faced during the tour, Madonna continues to be a resilient figure in the music industry, captivating audiences worldwide with her performances and music.