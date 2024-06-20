Madonna faced a lawsuit from Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden over the late start time of one of her concerts, but the case has now been dismissed. The men decided to drop the lawsuit after six months without a settlement. According to court documents, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning both parties are responsible for their own fees and costs.

Fellows and Hadden initially filed the lawsuit after attending Madonna’s Celebration Tour stop in Brooklyn, New York. They claimed that the singer, Live Nation, and Barclays Center misled attendees about the concert’s start time, leading to the show ending after 1 a.m. on a weeknight. The late end time caused issues with transportation and lack of sleep for the two men.

Madonna’s lawyers responded to the lawsuit by filing a motion to dismiss, arguing that the alleged injuries were not legally valid. They claimed that the inconvenience of having to wake up early for work the next day was not a sufficient reason to sue. The lawyers also stated that predicting exact show start and end times is not reasonable for concertgoers.

While this lawsuit has been resolved, Madonna is facing another legal action from Justen Lipeles, who sued her and four California concert venues for exposing him and his sister to explicit content without warning. Lipeles also claimed that the concert started late, Madonna lip-synced, and the lack of air conditioning made him ill.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour faced delays due to her recovery from a viral infection but ended on a high note with a record-breaking concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Despite the legal challenges, Madonna continues to make headlines with her music and performances.