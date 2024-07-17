Madonna’s biopic is back in production after a brief delay earlier this year. The 65-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share a glimpse behind the scenes of the film, showcasing her unique style and creative process. In the post, Madonna can be seen surrounded by scripts, including one titled “Who’s That Girl” with rewrites by Madonna and ECW.

The Queen of Pop has been a trailblazer in the music industry since the 80s, pushing boundaries and setting trends in both music and fashion. Her impact on popular culture is undeniable, and it’s no surprise that there’s been interest in bringing her life story to the big screen.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna revealed that she had been less than impressed with a previous script that had been sent to her for approval. She expressed her desire to have full control over her story and to tell it in her own words, without the influence of male writers.

The biopic, which was originally set to begin production in January 2023, will feature Julia Garner in the lead role as Madonna. While details about the film are still scarce, Madonna has promised that it will delve into her struggles as a female artist in a male-dominated industry and explore her journey to success.

Fans of the Material Girl can look forward to seeing her story come to life on the big screen, with Madonna herself at the helm of the creative process. The biopic promises to be an intimate and revealing look at one of the most iconic figures in music history. Stay tuned for more updates as production continues on Madonna’s highly anticipated biopic.