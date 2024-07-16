Sir Rod Stewart has embarked on a lavish vacation to Porto Cervo with his family and wife, Penny Lancaster. The iconic rock star, at 79 years old, was seen in various pictures with his family enjoying the sunny weather on the picturesque island of Sardinia.

During this trip, Rod Stewart spent quality time under the Mediterranean sun with his sons Aiden and Alastair, daughters Ruby and Kimberly, baby grandson Otis, and sons-in-law Adam Sumner and Jake Alick. The family shared delightful snapshots from their holiday on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse into their getaway.

One photo captured the family on a luxurious yacht excursion in the Mediterranean Sea. Penny Lancaster looked radiant as she held up a gleeful Otis on a comfortable white couch while the wind tousled her hair. Rod Stewart shared a light moment with his grandson, lying on a cushion next to Aiden.

In another picture, shared by Ruby, Adam was playfully “fed six beers” by the adults as he sat on the edge of a speedboat. Aiden appeared to be thoroughly enjoying himself as he perched on the boat’s edge surrounded by luxury yachts.

Rod Stewart himself shared a photo in a distinctive black and white striped outfit aboard a luxury boat, humorously declaring, “I’m all striped up on me holidays.” The rock legend is currently unwinding with his loved ones before his upcoming shows in Las Vegas. Scheduled to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two weeks as part of The Hits show, Rod Stewart will entertain audiences from July 24 to August 7.

Fans flooded the Instagram post with well-wishes for a pleasant family vacation. While many expressed their admiration for the singer and his family time, some couldn’t help but comment on Rod’s unique wardrobe choice. Despite the fashion commentary, the focus remained on the heartwarming family moments shared by the Stewarts during their luxury holiday in Sardinia.

In addition to his musical prowess, Rod Stewart is known for his love of luxury cars, including a 1977 Lamborghini Countach that recently went up for auction. The classic car, owned by the star for 25 years, was a prized possession that attracted bids starting at £400,000. Rod Stewart’s passion for collectible automobiles adds another dimension to his larger-than-life personality, captivating fans and enthusiasts alike.

As the rock legend continues to make headlines with his music and lifestyle, his family holiday in Sardinia serves as a reminder of the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones amidst the glamour and excitement of celebrity life. The Stewarts’ picturesque vacation captures the essence of family bonding and relaxation against the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean, creating lasting memories for generations to come.