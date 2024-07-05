Eighties pop icon Dougie Vipond recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Fiona at Andy Murray’s luxurious hotel in Dunblane. The Deacon Blue drummer turned Sportscene presenter shared the happy news on social media with stunning wedding snaps, showing Fiona in a beautiful white off-the-shoulder gown and Dougie in a navy suit and beige trousers. The couple looked absolutely smitten as they posed outside the 16-bed Victorian mansion.

Fans of Dougie were quick to congratulate the newlyweds, expressing their well wishes and happiness for the couple. Dougie, who was previously married to opera singer Elizabeth McCormack, seems to have found a second chance at love with Fiona. The couple radiated happiness as they celebrated their special day at the picturesque venue owned by Scottish sports star Andy Murray.

Deacon Blue, the 80s group that Dougie is a part of, has had a successful music career with hits like “Real Gone Kid” and “When The World Knows Your Name.” The band, consisting of members like Ricky Ross, James Prime, and Lorraine McIntosh, achieved great success in the 90s and even won a Brit Award nomination. Despite going on hiatus in the mid-90s, they reunited in 1999 and have continued to make music, releasing their tenth studio album last year.

With a dedicated fanbase and over 34.8k followers on Instagram, Deacon Blue continues to charm audiences with their music and performances. The band’s legacy and timeless hits have solidified their status as iconic figures in the music industry. Congratulations to Dougie Vipond and Fiona on their beautiful wedding ceremony at the stunning venue in Dunblane, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives filled with love and happiness.