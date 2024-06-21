George Clooney, known for his luxurious properties and privacy needs, recently purchased a £6.7 million house in the South of France with his wife Amal. This new mansion boasts 25 rooms, a tennis court, and a stunning view over Lake Como. Despite owning Villa Oleandra in Lake Como for 22 years, the Clooneys now consider it just a ‘holiday house’ as their new French estate offers more land and space for their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, to explore and pursue hobbies like horse-riding.

The new French home, an 18th-century mansion, spans 425 acres in the Var region near Brignoles. The property includes an olive grove, vineyard, tennis court, and boules pitch, providing the Clooneys with peace and privacy. The family plans to spend most of their time at the French estate, only visiting Lake Como in August to escape the unbearable heat in France. The area, known as ‘Green Provence,’ offers ample space for the children to enjoy various activities.

George Clooney has immersed himself in the local community, making friends with the mayor and engaging in charitable activities. He recorded a New Year message for the people of Brignoles and has been spotted exploring nearby towns with his family. Additionally, he has donated funds to support flood relief efforts and initiated programs to provide fresh produce to local schoolchildren.

In addition to their properties in Lake Como and the South of France, the Clooneys also own homes in New York and near Henley. Amal Clooney’s work as a human rights lawyer in New York and George Clooney’s film projects keep them connected to various parts of the world. Despite rumors of selling his Lake Como property, Clooney remains committed to the estate, which is one of the largest private residences on the lake.

The Clooneys’ move to the South of France signifies their desire for space, privacy, and a peaceful lifestyle for their family. Their new mansion offers them the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the French countryside and engage with the local community while maintaining their global presence and philanthropic endeavors. As they settle into their new home, the Clooneys continue to balance their careers, family life, and commitment to making a positive impact in the world.