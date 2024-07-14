The extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani, the 29-year-old heir to billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical entrepreneurs Viren and Shaila Merchant, has been the talk of the town. The couple’s multi-day celebration, rumored to cost between $150 million and half a billion dollars, has attracted A-list guests from around the world.

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, John Cena, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair graced the event with their presence. Even celebrities like Drake and David Beckham were reportedly in attendance, all receiving invitations made of silver and gold.

The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, with a divine blessings ceremony held the following day. The celebrations culminated in a grand reception on Sunday, marking the end of the newlyweds’ festivities.

This lavish affair is just one of the many celebrations the couple has had to honor their love. Justin Bieber reportedly performed at an event earlier this month, earning a staggering $10 million for his show. In May, the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding Mediterranean cruise with 800 star-studded guests and entertainment by the Backstreet Boys and Katy Perry. Even Rihanna sang at the couple’s engagement party in March, attended by 1,200 guests, for a performance fee ranging from $5 million to $9 million.

Among the celebrity attendees were actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, who dazzled in glittering outfits at the wedding ceremony. Wrestling star John Cena was also spotted at the event, along with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie Blair. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family were present at the blessings ceremony in Mumbai, adding to the star-studded guest list.

The opulent wedding has captured the attention of many, showcasing the extravagant lifestyle of the Ambani family and the grandeur of Indian weddings. As the celebrations continue, it’s clear that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s union is truly a cause for celebration among the elite and famous.