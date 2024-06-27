Lupita Nyong’o recently made a bold fashion statement at the premiere of her new movie, A Quiet Place: Day One, by wearing a stunning sequined catsuit. During the event, she shared that her celebrity style icon is Tracee Ellis Ross, whom she admires for her impeccable fashion sense. Nyong’o explained that her choice of attire was inspired by her character’s feline companion in the movie, as she has embraced the feline world through her role.

In A Quiet Place: Day One, Nyong’o portrays a character named Sam who navigates an alien invasion in New York City alongside her cat named Frodo. Interestingly, Nyong’o confessed that she had to overcome her fear of cats before filming the movie, which initially made her hesitant to accept the role. However, she eventually conquered her fear and found cats to be wonderful companions on set.

Co-star Joseph Quinn also shared positive remarks about working with the cats on set, highlighting their professionalism and reliability during filming. The movie, which also features actors like Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Eliane Umuhire, is set to hit theaters on June 28.

Overall, Nyong’o’s fashion choice at the premiere not only showcased her unique style but also tied back to the theme of the movie she stars in. By drawing inspiration from her character’s feline connection, Nyong’o was able to create a memorable red carpet moment that resonated with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Her bold and fearless approach to fashion continues to solidify her status as a style icon in the entertainment industry.