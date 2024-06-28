During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Lupita Nyong’o shared her experience with different spicy wings and discussed various topics, including Taylor Swift. Nyong’o revealed that when she was working on the film Little Monsters, the producers were initially unable to clear the rights to use Swift’s song. Determined to include the tune in the film, Nyong’o decided to reach out to Swift personally to explain how much the song meant to her and how it lifted her spirits during a tough time.

Nyong’o recalled a moment in London when she was feeling self-doubt while working on Star Wars. Her best friend played Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” to cheer her up, and the song had such a positive impact on her that it helped lift her out of a depressive state. Nyong’o expressed her gratitude to Swift for allowing the song to be featured in the film, acknowledging that while she didn’t hear from Swift directly, she was thankful that her message had been received.

The actress also publicly thanked Swift during an interview with ET, expressing her appreciation for Swift’s willingness to let her song be used in the movie. Nyong’o’s heartfelt message to Swift conveyed her deep gratitude for the singer’s generosity and support. The inclusion of “Shake It Off” in the film was a significant moment for Nyong’o, as it not only added to the movie but also served as a personal reminder of the power of music to uplift and inspire.

Nyong’o’s story highlights the impact that music can have on individuals during challenging times. The simple act of listening to a song can bring joy, comfort, and motivation when needed most. In Nyong’o’s case, Taylor Swift’s music played a crucial role in helping her overcome moments of self-doubt and depression, showing the profound influence that art can have on our emotional well-being.

Overall, Nyong’o’s experience with Taylor Swift’s song serves as a reminder of the connection between music and personal well-being. It shows that music has the power to transcend boundaries, uplift spirits, and provide a sense of comfort and support during difficult moments. Nyong’o’s gratitude towards Swift exemplifies the profound impact that artists can have on their fans, demonstrating the importance of sharing kindness, empathy, and encouragement through creative expression.