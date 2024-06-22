Luna Nozawa and RJ Forrester had a rough patch in their relationship due to a misunderstanding involving special mints and alcohol that led Luna to Zende’s bed. However, they managed to work through it. But now, Luna’s happiness might be short-lived as she believes Bill Spencer is her biological father.

The DNA test results seemed legitimate, but there are doubts about Luna being Bill’s daughter. If the truth comes out and Bill is not her father, Luna could be devastated. This revelation could lead to her pulling away from RJ and seeking comfort elsewhere, possibly in Zende’s guest house.

If Luna betrays RJ again, it could lead to a permanent split between them. The possibility of devastating DNA news in the future adds to the uncertainty in Luna’s life. Stay tuned for more updates on this storyline and other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers on CDL.