Lulu, the legendary Scottish pop star, recently opened up about her struggles with hearing loss and tinnitus as she continues her remarkable music career at the age of 75. After noticing changes in her hearing following her performance at Glastonbury, Lulu decided to get it checked and discovered that she needed hearing aids due to moderate hearing loss that she has been experiencing for years.

Despite the challenges she faces with her hearing, Lulu remains passionate about music and connecting with people through her performances. She emphasized the importance of wearing hearing protection, especially in loud music environments like concerts and festivals, to prevent permanent damage to one’s hearing. Lulu’s partnership with Specsavers and the Night Time Industries Association aims to raise awareness about hearing protection among concert-goers and encourage them to take proactive steps to safeguard their hearing.

A recent survey of concert and festival attendees revealed that half of them have experienced hearing damage due to exposure to loud music. Many reported symptoms such as ringing in the ears, muffled hearing, temporary hearing loss, and even ear pain after attending live music events. Surprisingly, a significant percentage of gig-goers are reluctant to wear hearing protection, with concerns about altering the music quality or their overall concert experience.

According to experts, exposure to high decibel levels at festivals and gigs can lead to permanent hearing damage, including sound-induced hearing loss and tinnitus. The risk of hearing damage increases with prolonged exposure to loud noise, and even brief exposure at extreme volumes can have lasting effects on one’s hearing health. Unfortunately, many individuals, including workers in venues with loud music, fail to use hearing protection consistently, leading to long-term consequences like tinnitus and hearing loss.

DJ Woody Cook, who suffers from tinnitus due to his exposure to loud music as a DJ, shared his personal experience and emphasized the importance of protecting one’s hearing in the music industry. Despite his love for music, Woody acknowledges the significant impact that tinnitus has had on his life and career, prompting him to take proactive measures to prevent further damage to his hearing.

As music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike navigate the vibrant world of live music, prioritizing hearing protection is essential to preserve one’s hearing health and enjoy music for years to come. By following Lulu’s example and raising awareness about the risks of hearing damage in music environments, individuals can make informed choices to protect their hearing and continue to engage with the music they love.