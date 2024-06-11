luke-newton-says-he-and-nicola-coughlan-wanted-to-honor-the-love-of-penelope-and-colin-in-intimate-scenes-exclusive

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan Discuss Bringing Authenticity to Intimate Scenes in Bridgerton

The popular Bridgerton carriage scene has captured the attention of many fans, but for actors Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, it was essential to stay true to the characters in the show’s steamy moments.

As the release of the second part of season 3 approaches, Newton, known for his role as Colin Bridgerton, shares that the main goal was to make the intimate scenes between Penelope Featherington, played by Coughlan, and his character feel genuine.

The actors had discussions about the nature of their characters’ first encounter, the level of intimacy, and even consulted with an intimacy coordinator to ensure the scenes’ intensity was appropriate.

Newton emphasizes the importance of portraying the gentleness and authenticity in the characters’ relationship, especially at the beginning stages. Coughlan echoes his sentiments, highlighting the realism and grounded nature of the intimacy portrayed in the upcoming season.

Coughlan reflects on the unique experience of playing a character unfamiliar with intimacy, leading to an evolving romance with Colin. She recalls being directed to convey a sense of inexperience, even in simple gestures like hand placement.

The actors previously teased that filming the steamy scenes was not without its challenges, including breaking furniture during a sex scene. Despite the awkwardness, they found humor in the process, relying on their years of friendship to navigate the intimate moments on set.

Fans can catch the first part of Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, with part 2 set to premiere on June 13. Stay tuned for more captivating moments between Colin and Penelope as their relationship unfolds on screen.