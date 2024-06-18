Luke Newton recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming steamy scenes for the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. The 31-year-old actor, known for his role as Colin Bridgerton, described the awkward experience of having his makeup artist apply fake tan to his entire body before shooting nude scenes. He humorously mentioned how he had to wear just a cup to maintain his modesty during these intimate moments.

During an interview with Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark, Luke and his co-star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Fetherington, discussed the challenges they faced while filming the X-rated scenes. Nicola shared that she had to use two wigs for the sex scenes to avoid messing up her hair. The duo also revealed that a steamy scene in a carriage took an entire day to film, with men outside rocking the carriage to create movement.

In the explicit scene between Colin and Penelope, the characters share a passionate moment that lasts for six minutes. Viewers witness their intimate interactions, including undressing, kissing, and engaging in physical intimacy. Despite the intense emotions on screen, Luke and Nicola managed to maintain a professional attitude while filming these challenging scenes.

As the characters’ love story unfolds throughout the series, viewers are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions. From heated exchanges to tender moments, Colin and Penelope’s relationship faces various obstacles, including the revelation of Lady Whistledown’s true identity. Despite the challenges, the couple ultimately finds happiness in their marriage and shared intimacy.

While some critics have expressed mixed reviews about the latest season of Bridgerton, praising certain aspects like the chemistry between the lead actors and the sensuality of the scenes, others have pointed out flaws in the plot and character development. However, the series continues to captivate audiences with its blend of romance, drama, and scandal set in the Regency era.

Overall, Luke Newton’s candid revelations about the awkwardness of preparing for nude scenes in Bridgerton shed light on the challenges faced by actors behind the scenes. As viewers eagerly await the next installment of the series, they can look forward to more steamy moments, intricate storylines, and captivating performances from the talented cast.