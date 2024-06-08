Luis Roberto Reveals Intimate Moment Between Ayrton Senna and Adriane Galisteu in Conversation with Ana Maria Braga: ‘Real Passion’

In a recent interview with Ana Maria Braga, Luis Roberto shared a touching moment he witnessed between Ayrton Senna and Adriane Galisteu. The conversation revolved around Senna’s romantic life, which was always of great interest to the press and fans alike.

Ana Maria recalled Senna’s relationship with Xuxa, the Queen of Children, and how the public was enamored with the couple. The relationship began in 1988 and lasted nearly three years. However, it eventually came to an end due to differing perspectives.

Following his split from Xuxa, Senna found love with Adriane Galisteu, who was working as a Grid Girl at the time. Their romance captured the attention of the media, especially since Galisteu was with Senna in Portugal at the time of his tragic accident.

Luis Roberto reminisced about two particular moments he witnessed between Senna and Galisteu. One was a tender moment during an interview, while the other was a heartfelt embrace on the stairs of Senna’s plane in Paris.

The depth of Senna’s feelings for Galisteu was evident to those around them, as Luis Roberto described it as a true display of love. The memory of that moment remains etched in his mind as a testament to the genuine affection between the two.

Adriane Galisteu and Ayrton Senna during their relationship — Photo: Globo

