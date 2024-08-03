Actress and singer Lucy Hale recently stunned fans as she modeled black lace lingerie for a new campaign. The 35-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star showcased her incredible figure in the sultry underwear designed by Dutch label Hunkemoller.

Despite rumors swirling about her dating life, particularly with Johnny Lowe, the 29-year-old son of ’80s Brat Pack actor Rob Lowe, Lucy has been keeping a low profile. She did, however, share a video of herself making a drink with a blender, giving fans a glimpse into her daily routine.

Last year, Lucy celebrated a year of sobriety, proudly showing off a special cake on Valentine’s Day to mark the occasion. The actress described giving up alcohol as “the greatest thing I have ever done” and opened up about her journey on social media. She wanted to let others who may be struggling know that they are not alone and that they are loved.

Known for her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars and more recently in the 2020 Fantasy Island TV series reboot, Lucy has been candid about her decision to quit drinking. As early as 2017, she expressed her disinterest in partying and her desire to live a healthier lifestyle.

Despite the challenges she may have faced, Lucy’s commitment to sobriety has been a personal triumph for her. She continues to inspire her millions of followers with her honesty and vulnerability. Recently, she was spotted grabbing a coffee in Los Angeles, looking radiant and happy.

Lucy’s dedication to her well-being and her willingness to share her journey with others serve as a reminder that self-care is essential. Her decision to prioritize her health and happiness is not only commendable but also empowering to those who look up to her. As she continues to navigate her career and personal life, Lucy’s resilience and authenticity shine through, making her a role model for many.