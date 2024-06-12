lucy-fallon-branded-so-hot-by-corrie-co-star-as-she-wows-in-minuscule-bikini

Lucy Fallon, known for her role as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, recently received high praise from her co-star Tanisha Gorey for her stunning appearance in a tiny bikini. The actress, who is currently on a sunny vacation with her partner Ryan Ledson and their baby boy, shared a photo on Instagram showcasing her enviable figure in a white bikini with a lemon print.

In the photo, Lucy can be seen striking a pose on the beach, with her toned abs and endless legs on full display. Her long blonde hair cascades down her back as she wears sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The actress captioned the post with a playful “Easy peasy lemon squeeeezy x,” and shared more pictures from her family trip, including adorable snaps of her son Sonny.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, with many praising Lucy’s beauty and calling her a “babe.” Tanisha, who plays Asha Alahan on the soap, couldn’t help but comment on Lucy’s post, describing her as “Sooo hot wowow.” Others remarked on Lucy’s incredible physique, with one fan calling her a “MILF” and another declaring her an “awesome body and beauty.”

Some followers even joked about Lucy’s secret to looking so good in a bikini, with one quipping, “Lemons are my new favorite citrus.” Overall, Lucy’s sunny snaps left her fans dazzled and impressed by her stunning appearance in the lemon print bikini. For more entertainment news, be sure to stay tuned to Daily Star for the latest updates.