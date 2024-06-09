Luciano Camargo Unveils Zezé’s Reaction to his Gospel Career: “I Emerged in the Word”

Luciano Camargo, 51, opened up about his new career in gospel music and revealed Zezé Di Camargo’s reaction, 61, to his solo project on Friday (7), during an appearance on the program Encontro (TV Globo). “Zezé is always supporting me,” he said, highlighting that his brother also has his solo projects.

With over 30 years of experience in country music, forming the duo Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, the singer began to dedicate himself to the other musical genre during the Covid-19 pandemic, when shows were suspended nationwide. During this time, Zezé also developed a solo project and released the album “Rustic.”

“I did a project where, thank God, it went very well at the time,” recalled Luciano. “In these four years, I emerged in the word, getting to know and understand this word. Surrendering more and more to Christ. And this year, we decided that we can also professionalize this.”

“I started to believe that we can make this call, to spread the word, also as a professional. So, we decided to record a whole album and, later this year, there will even be a DVD,” announced the musician, who also maintains the duo with his brother, although they have been gradually reducing their partnership on stage.

For fans of the duo, the two brothers can be seen together at country music festivals, such as the Festa do Peão de Barretos, taking place in August in the interior of São Paulo, and at the Salve o Sul festival, where they will perform on Friday with the Amigos project, joining forces with Chitãozinho and Xororó and Leonardo.

In August 2023, however, Zezé Di Camargo explained that the trend is to gradually reduce the duo’s show schedule so that both can focus on their solo projects. Recently, Zezé announced his first themed cruise for the end of the year, taking place between November 16 and 19, 2024.