Lucas Pizane Dances ‘Na Boquinha da Garrafa’ at São João da Thay, Sparking Rumors

Lucas Pizane, known for his appearance on ‘BBB 24’, recently stole the show at São João da Thay with his energetic dance moves. The singer was spotted grooving to the hit song ‘Na Boquinha da Garrafa’ by É o Tchan on stage alongside the event’s host, Thaynara OG.

Despite denying any romantic involvement with fellow ex-BBB Giovanna Lima, Pizane’s on-stage chemistry with her has raised eyebrows. Speculations about a possible affair between the two have been swirling around, fueled by their close interactions at the event.

In addition to his dance performances, Pizane’s presence at São João da Thay has been a topic of conversation due to his rumored relationship with Giovanna Lima. While both parties have denied the allegations, sources claim otherwise, pointing to their public displays of affection.

Giovanna, on the other hand, has had her fair share of romantic entanglements, including a brief fling with MC Bin during her time on ‘BBB 24’. Despite their on-screen chemistry, their relationship did not last beyond the show, with MC Bin moving on to a new love interest.

The buzz surrounding Lucas Pizane’s dance routines and alleged romantic escapades has kept fans on the edge, with many eagerly awaiting updates on his personal life. As the São João da Thay festivities continue, all eyes remain on Pizane and his rumored connections, adding an element of intrigue to the event.