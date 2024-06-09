Lucas Lima Responds to Comment After Enjoying São João da Thay Single and ‘Not Preserving Sandy’: ‘Big Nonsense’

Lucas Lima is enjoying a few days at the famous festival held in São Luís, Maranhão. The singer was spotted enjoying São João da Thay single, sparking speculation about his past attendance at such events due to Sandy’s influence.

In viral photos, Lucas was seen having fun with other celebrities, drinking, dancing, and singing. Journalist Larissa Martins questioned if Lucas “missed the opportunity to be a normal mini celebrity” by not attending these events in recent years because of Sandy, who is known for her discretion and desire for privacy.

In response to Larissa’s comments, Lucas Lima directly dismissed her remarks as “big nonsense.” Sandy, on the other hand, expressed her support for her ex-husband’s participation in the event, emphasizing that he has always been playful and carefree.

Overall, Lucas Lima’s presence at São João da Thay has sparked discussions about celebrity lifestyle choices and the balance between privacy and public appearances in the entertainment industry.