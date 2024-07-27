Love Island star Luca Bish recently suffered a terrifying injury that left fans shocked and concerned. In a rare social media update, Luca shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he was seen in a wheelchair with his injured leg strapped in a cast and crutches by his side. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Luca displayed a sense of humor by including an audio recording of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ with the lyrics “My legs don’t work like they used to.”

Luca Bish rose to fame two years ago when he appeared on Love Island and quickly gained a large following on Instagram. While he doesn’t post regularly, his recent post hinted at a comeback, but unfortunately, it seems that his plans have been put on hold due to his injury.

Fans had previously praised Luca for “living his best life” and playfully teased him for his infrequent posts. However, Luca himself has admitted that he’s not cut out for the influencer lifestyle and prefers to stay out of the limelight. Despite the commercial opportunities that came with his time on Love Island, Luca remains skeptical about finding true love on reality TV shows.

It’s unclear how Luca sustained his injury, and there hasn’t been any official statement from his representatives regarding the incident. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Luca’s condition and hoping for a speedy recovery. The Love Island star’s unexpected setback serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of fame and the challenges that come with being in the public eye.