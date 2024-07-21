A former Love Island star, Callum Macleod, has recently announced that he and his wife, Jade, are expecting their first child together. Callum, who appeared on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, shared the exciting news on his Instagram page. Despite only lasting five days in the villa, Callum has built a strong fan base.

The couple shared a sweet picture on Instagram, with Callum holding Jade’s hand as she cradled her baby bump. In the caption, Callum expressed his excitement by writing, “The best things in life are THREE…” This news comes after Callum and Jade tied the knot in June last year at Llanerch Vineyard.

Their wedding journey was documented on social media, along with their move into a new home in 2022. Callum proposed to Jade in a special moment captured on video, showcasing their love and commitment to each other. Despite his short stint on Love Island, Callum was known for describing himself as fun, loyal, and big on cleaning.

The couple’s announcement has been met with joy and congratulations from fans and followers. Callum’s journey from reality TV star to soon-to-be father has captured the hearts of many, showcasing a different side to his personality. The pair’s love story continues to unfold, with the anticipation of their new arrival adding another chapter to their relationship.

Love Island fans have been following Callum and Jade’s story since their time on the show, and this latest news has only added to the excitement. As they prepare to welcome their first child, the couple is entering a new chapter in their lives, filled with love, anticipation, and joy. The support and well-wishes from fans and followers highlight the positive impact of sharing such personal moments on social media.

Overall, Callum Macleod’s announcement of his wife’s pregnancy has brought happiness and celebration to all who have followed their journey. The couple’s love story serves as a reminder of the beauty of new beginnings and the joy that comes with starting a family. As they embark on this new adventure together, Callum and Jade continue to inspire others with their love, commitment, and excitement for the future.