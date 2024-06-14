Love Island fans are in an uproar over accusations that producers are fixing the show for Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny to win. The couple recently went on a romantic date at a rooftop bar, leading viewers to speculate that they are being set up for victory. Despite the show’s producers denying any favoritism, fans are convinced that Joey and Sam are being given special treatment.

During the recent dumping, Joey and Samantha were the first saved couple, sparking further suspicion among fans. Comments on social media suggest that the show is rigged in their favor, with some viewers claiming that Joey must have included a clause in his contract to ensure a win. However, ITV has repeatedly stated that Love Island is not scripted or manipulated in any way.

Despite the controversy, Joey and Sam seemed thrilled to be saved from elimination. Sam even expressed her admiration for Joey, referring to him as a national treasure. The couple’s chemistry has been questioned by some fans, with accusations that Sam is merely a super fan of Joey, displaying an extensive knowledge of Towie that makes him uncomfortable.

In addition to the drama surrounding Joey and Samantha, Love Island has introduced a new lineup of contestants for 2024. The girls include Uma Jammeh, Samantha Kenny, Mimii Ngulube, Jess White, Harriett Blackmore, and Nicole Samuel. On the boys’ side, we have Omar Nyame, Joey Essex, Ciaran Davies, Sean Stone, Ayo Odukoya, and Ronnie Vint, who is best friends with Bradley Dack, Olivia Attwood’s husband.

As the competition heats up and tensions rise in the villa, viewers are eager to see how the relationships will unfold and whether Joey and Samantha will indeed emerge victorious. With accusations of favoritism and fixings circulating, Love Island continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. Stay tuned for more updates as the drama unfolds on the popular reality show.