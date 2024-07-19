Lottie Tomlinson, the talented makeup artist and sister of Louis Tomlinson from One Direction, has recently shared the exciting news of her second pregnancy on Instagram. In a heartwarming video, Lottie and her fiancé Lewis Burton can be seen kissing on a beach at sunset, accompanied by their adorable son, Lucky, who is 21 months old. Lottie, who is 25 years old, proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a stylish outfit that highlighted her stomach.

Expressing their joy, Lottie wrote, “Our little family is growing, we feel so excited and blessed that another beautiful baby is joining us in Jan 2025.” The announcement was met with warm congratulations from friends and fans, including Perrie Edwards from Little Mix, Towie star Ferne McCann, and new mom Sophie Peschisolido.

In the midst of this happiness, Lottie has faced her fair share of challenges in the past. She opened up about the difficulties she experienced after losing her mother, Johannah Deakin, to cancer at the young age of 43. Tragically, three years later, Lottie also had to cope with the loss of her younger sister, Félicité, due to an overdose. These heartbreaking events left Lottie grappling with a fear of further loss and a sense of uncertainty about the future.

Despite these hardships, Lottie has found joy and stability in her personal life. Her relationship with Lewis Burton became public in 2020, and their son, Lucky, was born in August 2022. Their love story continued to blossom when Lewis proposed to Lottie in a romantic gesture last November, setting the stage for an enchanting wedding.

As Lottie embarks on this new chapter of motherhood, she does so with a mixture of emotions – excitement for the future and a bittersweet remembrance of the past. Her journey serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity to find hope and happiness even in the face of adversity. We wish Lottie and her growing family all the best as they await the arrival of their newest bundle of joy in January 2025.