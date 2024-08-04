Lottie Tomlinson, the talented makeup artist and sister of Louis Tomlinson from One Direction, recently shared an exciting announcement with her followers. She and her fiance, Lewis Burton, are expecting their second baby. The couple, who are already parents to their son Lucky, 23 months, revealed the gender of their upcoming addition in a heartwarming video.

In the video, Lottie and Lewis, along with their son Lucky, can be seen in their garden as they prepare to share the news. Lottie expressed her excitement by writing, “It’s a … My baby girl. A dream come true.” The couple then set off a cannon filled with pink confetti, signaling that they are expecting a daughter.

This news comes after Lottie recently released her autobiography, where she bravely opened up about the challenges she faced after losing her mother to cancer and her younger sister to an overdose. The losses deeply impacted Lottie, making her fear for the well-being of her remaining siblings. Despite the tragedies, Lottie’s personal life has seen some joyous moments, including the birth of her son Lucky and her engagement to Lewis.

Lottie and Lewis, who went public with their relationship in 2020, have been on a journey of love and growth together. Last year, Lewis proposed to Lottie in a romantic setting, setting the stage for a magical wedding in the future. The couple’s love story has been filled with ups and downs, but they have continued to support each other through it all.

As Lottie prepares to welcome her baby girl into the world, her followers have showered her with love and congratulations. The announcement of the gender of their second child has brought a sense of joy and hope to Lottie and Lewis, as they look forward to expanding their family and creating more precious memories together.