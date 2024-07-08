Lorraine Kelly was taken aback when Ben Shephard shared a funny mishap that happened on the set of This Morning. During a video call with Lorraine to discuss the day’s show, Ben and his co-host Cat Deeley revealed that they had a bit of a problem involving llamas on set. The usually calm llamas caused quite a mess, much to everyone’s surprise.

Ben and Cat elaborated on the incident on This Morning, where they were initially talking to their guest, Chris Kamara, about football. Despite the exciting conversation about the England team’s victory, the llama mishap took center stage. Ben joked about one llama not wanting to be on the show and causing a bit of chaos in the studio.

This wasn’t the only unexpected event on the show recently. Cat had to abruptly leave an interview due to feeling unwell, leaving Ben to handle the situation with the help of Dr. Zoe and Tony, a medical specialist. Cat later returned and explained that she had an eye infection and was trying to prevent coughing fits with Strepsils.

It seems like This Morning is always full of surprises and unexpected moments, keeping the presenters on their toes. Despite the mishaps, Ben, Cat, and the rest of the team manage to handle the situations with humor and grace. The llamas may have caused a mess, but they definitely brought some entertainment to the show.

In the world of live television, anything can happen, and it’s up to the hosts to roll with the punches. Lorraine Kelly’s reaction to Ben Shephard’s mishap shows just how unpredictable and fun morning TV can be. From unexpected animal antics to sudden health issues, This Morning continues to keep viewers entertained and engaged.

As viewers, we can’t help but appreciate the professionalism and quick thinking of the hosts as they navigate through unexpected challenges. It’s moments like these that remind us why live television is so captivating and why shows like This Morning have such a loyal following. So, the next time you tune in, be prepared for anything – even llamas causing chaos on set!