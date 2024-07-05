Lorraine Kelly, a well-known TV presenter, is about to make history in her 40-year career by filming her show inside Buckingham Palace for the first time. This exciting change in format will take place next week, with Lorraine hosting her daytime show from the iconic royal residence.

Viewers can look forward to a special episode where Lorraine will give them a tour of Buckingham Palace, including a first look at the room behind the famous balcony in the newly opened East Wing. Joining her on the show will be a lineup of famous faces, including Gyles Brandreth, Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds, Dame Floella Benjamin, Royal Photographer Chris Jackson, and Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke.

The announcement of this special episode comes after Lorraine’s co-star, Ranvir Singh, had to pull out of a recent episode of Good Morning Britain due to illness. Ranvir, who often fills in for Lorraine on her show, took to Instagram to update her followers on her health and share some recent experiences, including an unsettling phone call where she almost fell victim to a scam.

Ranvir’s fans were quick to offer their support and well-wishes, showing the strong connection between TV personalities and their audience. This incident serves as a reminder to always be cautious and vigilant when dealing with unfamiliar phone calls or requests for personal information.

As Lorraine prepares for her historic filming inside Buckingham Palace, viewers can expect an exciting and unique episode that showcases the beauty and grandeur of this historic landmark. This special event marks a significant milestone in Lorraine's long and successful career, and viewers will undoubtedly enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at one of the most famous palaces in the world.