Emily Deyt-Aysage, a fiery-haired model from London, captivated the camera with a determined look as she showcased her stunning figure as the latest brand ambassador for global fashion powerhouse Guess. At 28 years old, Emily has a wealth of experience in the industry, having worked with prestigious brands like Chanel and Vivienne Westwood in the past.

Having been discovered by an agency at the young age of 14, Emily’s career has been nothing short of remarkable. She shared her excitement about her first Guess campaign, describing it as a surreal moment that she will never forget. One of the standout moments in her career was a photoshoot at the iconic Le Mans 24 Hour motor race in France, where she thrived in the electric atmosphere.

Despite her initial doubts about her body shape, Emily’s confidence has soared as she continues to land bikini modelling gigs, showcasing her curves with pride. Her fans are eagerly anticipating her latest shoot, which promises to be another showcase of her undeniable talent and beauty. Emily’s journey from a young, aspiring model to a seasoned professional serves as an inspiration to many aspiring individuals in the fashion industry.