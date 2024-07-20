Lizzie Cundy, the 56-year-old TV personality, found herself stranded in Mykonos for a grueling 15 hours after her holiday with Britain’s Got Talent star Bruno Tonioli. Despite the travel nightmare, Lizzie managed to keep her spirits high and even went straight to work after landing in London.

The star took to Instagram to share her luxurious getaway moments with Bruno, but her return journey was far from smooth. After a 15-hour ordeal trying to get back to the UK, Lizzie posted a selfie from the back of a taxi expressing her relief that her flight eventually took off. She apologized to those still waiting and announced her immediate return to work at the TV studios.

Dressed to the nines in a white mini dress, Lizzie showed her determination to not let anything get in her way, not even a global technical hitch causing chaos with flights and other services. Her fans flooded the comments section with compliments on her resilience and stunning appearance.

Earlier in the week, Lizzie had stunned in a stylish striped swimsuit while enjoying a drink by the pool in Mykonos. The TV personality accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses and a gold necklace, exuding confidence and glamour.

Despite the challenges she faced during her journey back home, Lizzie Cundy’s positive attitude and dedication to her work shine through. Her ability to handle unexpected obstacles with grace and style is truly admirable, making her a role model for many. We can all learn from Lizzie’s resilience and commitment to staying on top of her game, no matter the circumstances.