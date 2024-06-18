Liza Koshy has set her sights on collaborating with Nicole Kidman on future projects following their work together on ‘A Family Affair.’ In the latest entertainment news, Justin Timberlake has been charged with DWI in the Hamptons while singer Ashanti shares details about her pregnancy with Nelly.

Actor Austin Butler reminisces about Taylor Swift DJing at Paul McCartney’s ‘Insane’ House Party, and the official teaser trailer for ‘Smile 2’ has been released. Additionally, Austin Butler and Sharon Stone discuss their ‘special connection’ after the premiere of ‘Elvis’ at Cannes.

Ashanti opens up about her engagement to Nelly, revealing how he proposed and her dream wedding plans. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa talks about his relationship with Adria Arjona after confirming their romance. Joy-Anna Duggar emotionally recalls the ‘scariest day of her life’ that led to her son’s hospital visit, and ‘Seinfeld’ actor and comedian Hiram Kasten has passed away at 71.

In other news, ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband PK reveals his 6-month sobriety journey. Sabrina Carpenter shares that she spoke to Taylor Swift about starring in Kim Kardashian’s campaign, and Gordon Ramsay expresses gratitude for surviving a bike crash that left him badly bruised.

Jessica Alba reflects on her life by watching rare interviews in a retrospective, and Katy Perry makes her music comeback with the new single ‘Woman’s World.’ Nick Cannon celebrates Father’s Day with his 7 children, and Olympic-bound kitefoil racer J.J. Rice tragically passes away at 18.

Addison Rae joins Charli XCX on stage for a surprise performance, and ‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore speaks out after being suspended from filming. Sherri Papini’s ex-husband Keith breaks his silence on her kidnapping hoax seven years later, while Armie Hammer addresses the ‘outlandish’ cannibalism claims that surfaced three years ago.

Despite the various ups and downs in the entertainment industry, Liza Koshy’s positive outlook on collaborating with Nicole Kidman shows that there are always new opportunities on the horizon for talented individuals in Hollywood. The world of entertainment is ever-evolving, with celebrities sharing their personal stories and experiences with their fans, creating a unique connection that transcends the screen.