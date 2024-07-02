Former Republican representative Liz Cheney recently made headlines after calling former President Donald Trump ‘not a stable adult’ following his accusations of treason against her. Trump shared a post on Truth Social accusing Cheney of treason and calling for televised military tribunals, prompting Cheney to respond on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticizing his behavior and fitness for office.

Cheney, who previously served as a Wyoming representative, condemned Trump’s actions, questioning his stability and suitability for the presidency. The Supreme Court also made a significant ruling, granting Trump ‘absolute immunity’ from prosecution for any official acts he committed while in office. Chief Justice John Roberts stated that a former president is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his constitutional authority.

Despite Trump celebrating the court’s decision as a ‘big win’ for democracy on Truth Social, it remains uncertain if this ruling will impact his ongoing civil suits or hush money trial, as they are not directly related to his official presidential acts. The lower courts are now tasked with determining the timeline for any potential trials related to Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Washington, D.C. and Georgia.

Trump faces charges in both indictments related to the 2020 election, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of justice, racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, and making false statements and writings. The outcome of these legal proceedings will be closely watched as they have significant implications for Trump's future political ambitions and legal standing.