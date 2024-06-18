In just a little over a month, we will be tuning in to watch the top athletes from around the world compete for glory at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Olympic torch has journeyed across the globe to its final destination in Paris, France, where this year’s games will be held. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see which country’s athletes will emerge victorious in popular summer sports like swimming, track and field, basketball, and gymnastics. The United States is expected to have a strong showing, but which country will ultimately take home the most gold, silver, and bronze medals remains to be seen. Fortunately, you can catch all the action live on Peacock.

As we gear up for the biggest sporting event of the year, athletes are currently showcasing their talents in the Olympic trials in hopes of securing a spot at the Olympic Village this summer. The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and U.S. Olympic Diving Trials are currently underway, with athletes vying for their chance to represent their country on the world stage. One athlete to watch is Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, who recently clinched her ninth U.S. national all-around championship title. Biles will need to prove herself once again at the upcoming U.S. Gymnastic Olympic Team Trials to secure her spot on the elite team heading to Paris.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, August 11, 2024. While the Opening Ceremonies kick off on Friday, July 26, there are several preliminary events in sports like football, rugby, archery, and handball leading up to the official start of the games.

For those looking to watch the Olympics without cable, NBC is the official broadcast partner this year, offering at least nine hours of coverage daily. Viewers can stream the Opening Ceremony and all Olympic events live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, along with daily highlights in the evening. Peacock not only provides access to the 2024 Paris Olympics but also offers a wide range of live sporting events, news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more. Additionally, Peacock features special Olympic content, including weekly episodes with comedians Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart providing their unique commentary on the week’s sporting events, as well as Leslie Jones serving as Chief Super Fan for NBC Universal.

In addition to Peacock, viewers can also watch Olympic events on cable through various live television streaming services that include NBC in their lineup, such as FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV. While these options may be more expensive than Peacock, they serve as alternatives to traditional cable packages.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will feature a total of 39 different sports, including popular events like basketball, beach volleyball, cycling, diving, gymnastics, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, and the triathlon. Other sports on the roster include archery, boxing, fencing, field hockey, judo, sailing, surfing, and weightlifting, among others.

The United States is sending over 500 athletes to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The final roster of athletes will be determined through the ongoing Olympic trials, where participants will vie for their chance to represent their country. Notable U.S. athletes to watch include those in gymnastics, track and field, basketball, swimming, and diving.

The U.S. gymnastics team trials are set to take place from June 27 to June 30, with the top performers securing spots on the U.S. team. Star gymnast Simone Biles is expected to make her return to the Olympics after sitting out the 2020 Games. The U.S. track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon will determine the athletes who will compete in various events in Paris, with standout runners like Sha’Carri Richardson looking to make their mark. In basketball, both the men’s and women’s teams are gearing up for the Olympics, with top players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Brittney Griner expected to lead the charge. Swimmers like Katie Ledecky and divers like Andrew Capobianco will also represent Team USA in Paris.

A total of 206 delegations will be participating in the Paris Olympics, with athletes from around the world competing for glory. However, due to the recent events involving Russia and Belarus, athletes from these countries will not be able to compete under their national flags. The Olympic Refugee team will also have 36 participants in various events.

The streaming schedule for the 2024 Summer Olympics is packed with action, with multiple medal events taking place each day. Viewers can catch all the highlights on Peacock, including events like artistic gymnastics, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, diving, football, golf, swimming, tennis, track and field, and volleyball. The full schedule and times are available on the official Olympics website for fans to plan their viewing experience accordingly.

As we count down to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, excitement is building for what promises to be an unforgettable showcase of athletic talent and sportsmanship on the world stage. Stay tuned for updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more as we gear up for this highly anticipated event!