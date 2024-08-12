Lindsay Lohan wowed fans at a recent Disney event in Anaheim, California, where she donned a stunning lime green gown. The actress, known for her roles in movies like “Mean Girls” and the original “Freaky Friday,” was at the D23 fan event with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to announce the sequel to their popular early 2000s film.

The Jil Sander creation that Lohan wore to the Disney Legends Awards was a flowy, pastel green, Grecian-style dress made from a slightly sheer fabric. The dress featured a high neckline and drapey panels down the front, giving off goddess-like vibes. Lohan completed her look with diamond earrings, glittering statement bracelets, and a crystal-covered clutch from Tyler Ellis. She also wore sparkling Piferi sandals to add some extra glam to her outfit.

During the event, Lohan took the stage with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jodie Foster to praise Curtis’s work in Disney films over the years. The trio delighted fans with their presence and the announcement of the “Freakier Friday” sequel. The actress received a lot of love from fans on social media, with many praising her as a “goddess” and an “icon.”

On the red carpet, Lohan posed with Curtis, Foster, and Mickey Mouse, looking radiant in her lime green gown. The actress’s style choices have always been a topic of discussion, and her recent appearance at the Disney event was no exception. Fans are excited to see what Lohan and Curtis will wear on their upcoming promo tour for the new movie.

At the awards ceremony, Curtis, the newest Disney Legend inductee, looked elegant in a crystal-embellished white blouse and silky ivory trousers. The actress has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, and her induction into the Disney Legends is a testament to her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Lohan and Curtis’s on-stage chemistry and off-stage friendship were evident throughout the event, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the “Freakier Friday” sequel. The two actresses have a special bond that has endured over the years, and it is clear that they both have a deep respect and admiration for each other’s work.