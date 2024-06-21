Reality TV star Lindsay Hubbard from the show Summer House has found a way to turn her heartbreak into something positive after her split from Carl Radke. Lindsay, who is now 37 years old, is approaching the one-year mark since her engagement with Carl ended just before their planned wedding in November 2023. Instead of dwelling on the past, Lindsay has decided to partner with Kleinfeld Bridal, a well-known wedding dress shop, to launch their resale site called Kleinfeld Again.

Lindsay has made the courageous decision to sell the three designer wedding gowns she had purchased for her wedding to Carl in Cancun, Mexico. These dresses had been sitting in her closet, waiting for a purpose, and Lindsay felt it was time to let go. She described the dresses as beautiful and expensive, and she hopes someone else will be able to enjoy them as much as she did.

Reflecting on her breakup with Carl, Lindsay shared that it has been a long and difficult healing process, especially with the public scrutiny that came with it. She thought the Summer House reunion episodes would mark the end of discussing her breakup, but selling the dresses felt like the true closure she needed. Despite the pain of the breakup, Lindsay wishes for the new owners of her gowns to have a happier ending and create new memories in them.

Since Carl ended their engagement last September, Lindsay has expressed feeling blindsided by his decision. She recalled how the breakup unfolded, highlighting that there were no warning signs leading up to it. Lindsay believed that conflicts and disagreements were normal in a relationship, especially when you are planning to get married. She was taken aback by Carl’s sudden change in demeanor when he decided to end things.

Lindsay’s decision to sell her wedding dresses not only marks a new chapter in her healing journey but also serves as a reminder that it’s possible to find strength and positivity in challenging situations. By letting go of the past and looking towards the future, Lindsay is setting an example of resilience and grace in the face of heartbreak. She hopes that her story will inspire others to find ways to turn their pain into something beautiful and meaningful.