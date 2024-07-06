Lindsay Hubbard, known for her role on the reality TV show “Summer House,” has announced that she is pregnant. This news comes just a few months after her split from co-star Carl Radke. The star shared the exciting news on her social media, expressing her joy and anticipation for this new chapter in her life.

Fans of the show were surprised by the announcement, as they had been following Hubbard’s journey both on and off the screen. The news of her pregnancy has sparked a lot of excitement and well-wishes from viewers and followers alike.

Hubbard’s announcement comes amidst other celebrity news, including Vanessa Hudgens giving birth to her first baby and Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée and kids making a rare appearance in a music video. The world of entertainment is always buzzing with updates and surprises, and Hubbard’s pregnancy news adds to the excitement.

While the details of Hubbard’s pregnancy journey are yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates from the Summer House star. The support and love pouring in from fans and well-wishers show that Hubbard has a strong fan base who are thrilled to share in this special moment with her.

As Hubbard embarks on this new chapter in her life, she can count on the love and support of her fans, friends, and family. The journey to motherhood is a special and transformative experience, and Hubbard’s fans are excited to see her embrace this new role with grace and joy.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy journey and her upcoming adventures in motherhood. The Summer House star has a lot of love and support surrounding her as she prepares to welcome her little one into the world.