Lindsay Hubbard, the popular reality TV personality from ‘Summer House,’ recently shared some exciting news – she is pregnant! Besides being a mainstay cast member on the Bravo show for the past eight seasons, where she earns a substantial amount per episode, Hubbard has also ventured into other business endeavors.

In 2016, she founded her own firm called Hubb House Public Relations, following her role as a director at Fingerprint Communications. Additionally, Hubbard has dabbled in the world of influencer marketing, collaborating with brands like Clear Blue pregnancy tests, Cheez-it, and Kleinfeld Bridal. Her diverse portfolio of work showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and drive for success.

Moreover, the 37-year-old entrepreneur has recently expanded her ventures by opening an Airbnb property in Nashville, Tennessee. In a recent interview with OK!, Hubbard expressed her focus on achieving financial success this year, with plans to potentially franchise the Hubb House concept in other cities like Florida or Austin, Texas.

Despite her busy schedule and business ventures, Hubbard is also embracing a new chapter in her personal life as she prepares to welcome her first child with her current boyfriend. The news of her pregnancy came as a pleasant surprise to fans, and Hubbard took to Instagram to share her joy and gratitude openly with her followers.

While the reality star had previously been engaged to her ‘Summer House’ co-star Carl Radke, she now looks forward to the future with her mystery boyfriend by her side. Despite the challenges and changes that come with pregnancy, Hubbard remains optimistic and excited for the journey ahead.

As she navigates the world of reality TV, entrepreneurship, and impending motherhood, Lindsay Hubbard continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her determination and positive outlook on life. Her story serves as a reminder that with hard work, passion, and a positive mindset, one can achieve success in various aspects of life.