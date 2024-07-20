Lindsay Hubbard shared the exciting news that she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Dr. Turner Kufe. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video posted on Instagram, where Lindsay expressed her surprise and joy at the pink-themed surprise set up by Turner in their hotel room in Italy.

The “Summer House” star had previously announced her pregnancy in early July, keeping the identity of her boyfriend a secret. She later revealed that she shared the news of her pregnancy with Turner just three months into their relationship. Despite the unexpected nature of the pregnancy, Lindsay and Turner both felt that it was the right time for them to start a family.

Lindsay, who is 37 years old, described her relationship with Turner as loving, caring, and healthy. She expressed her happiness at having found someone who she feels is her perfect match. The couple has been dating since January, but they first met over three years ago, illustrating the concept of a relationship coming full circle.

In an interview on the “Bitch Bible” podcast, Lindsay revealed that their relationship had a unique journey, with Turner coming back into her life after their initial meeting. This reconnection ultimately led to their relationship blossoming into something special, culminating in the exciting news of their baby girl on the way.

The heartwarming moment of gender reveal in Italy showcased the love and thoughtfulness that Turner put into surprising Lindsay with the news. The pink-themed decorations and Lindsay’s emotional reaction captured the joy and excitement of the special occasion.

As Lindsay and Turner prepare to welcome their baby girl into the world, they are filled with anticipation and love for the new chapter ahead. The unexpected pregnancy has brought them even closer together, solidifying their bond and commitment to each other. The journey of Lindsay’s pregnancy and the impending arrival of their daughter mark a significant milestone in their relationship, one that they are eager to embrace with open hearts and open arms.