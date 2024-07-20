Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke, stars of the popular show Birds of a Feather, have been friends for over 50 years. They first met in primary school and have been close ever since. Along with Lesley Joseph, they were the three leading ladies of the hit BBC sitcom that debuted in 1989.

Recently, there were rumors of a feud between Linda and Pauline after Pauline declined to take part in the show’s Christmas special. This decision left Linda feeling disappointed, but she was quick to shut down any claims of a feud. She expressed her sadness at Pauline’s departure but also mentioned that she understood and accepted her decision.

Despite the rumors, Linda made it clear that there was no bad blood between them. The trio have remained friends and have tried to ignore the gossip surrounding their relationship. Linda mentioned that it was difficult when they were constantly asked about the supposed feud.

Birds of a Feather was a beloved show that attracted millions of viewers during its original nine-year run. When it returned in 2014 for a one-off special, it was also a hit, with over eight million people tuning in to watch. The show’s popularity is a testament to the chemistry between the three leading ladies.

In conclusion, Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke’s friendship has stood the test of time, despite the rumors of a feud. Their bond, both on and off-screen, is a testament to their strong friendship and professional relationship. The success of Birds of a Feather is a reflection of the magic created by the trio, and fans continue to hold a special place in their hearts for the show.