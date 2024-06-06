Limoges Music Vibes 2024 | Sortir à Limoges

Limoges is set to come alive with music vibes in 2024 as the city gears up for three days of free concerts. The event will take place at the patinoire, the Jean-Gagnant cultural center, and on the streets of rue de la Cité. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some quality time with family, friends, or even solo as summer draws to a close.

Teaser du Festival

The festival lineup includes:

– Friday, August 23: David Walters

– Saturday, August 24: Keltas, LMZG

– Sunday, August 25: Damien Fléau, Alice Russell

Infos pratiques

To reserve your spot at the concerts held at the Limoges patinoire and the Jean-Gagnant cultural center, pre-booking is mandatory for up to 4 people. Remember, tickets are free of charge. The festival will take place at various locations including the Limoges patinoire, the Jean-Gagnant cultural center, Rue Haute-Cité, and the Parvis des Clarisses in Place Saint-Étienne.

They support the festival!

The City of Limoges extends its gratitude to all partners who have joined in for the first edition of this festival.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this exciting musical event in Limoges in 2024!