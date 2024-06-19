The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, June 20, reveal that Claire Grace had a tough time with her first meeting with Katie Abbott. While Johnny Abbott seemed interested in Claire’s wild experiences, Katie was not as welcoming. Victoria Newman will try to mend things between Katie and Claire, but it won’t be easy due to Katie’s anger over past events.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman will warn Devon Hamilton-Winters about Tucker McCall’s potential vengeful state of mind. Tucker’s recent losses may push him over the edge, and Devon will have to decide whether to go to Paris to confront him or not.

In the midst of all this drama, Lily Winters meets with Billy Abbott to discuss a deal she made with Daniel Romalotti Jr. to avoid a lawsuit. Lily then brings up a new deal involving them running Chancellor-Winters together. However, Lily’s true intention is to trick Billy into splitting up the companies and then leaving Chancellor to join Devon and Nate at her family business.

Billy may sense that Lily is up to something and could have some tough questions for her. There is also a possibility of Lily betraying Devon in the future. The corporate chaos continues as Lily deceives Billy for now, but what will happen next remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more updates on their meeting.