Lily Collins made a stunning appearance at the premiere of her latest movie, MaXXXine, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. The Emily in Paris star wowed onlookers with her bold and stylish outfit, consisting of a pale blue blazer and skirt. She accessorized with statement jewelry that added a touch of glamour to her look, giving off Fashion Week vibes rather than being too revealing.

In a series of photos from the event, Lily posed confidently in her open-mouthed shot, revealing hints of her bare chest under her loose-fitting jacket. She completed her outfit with high heels and a chest piece of gemstone-accent jewelry from Chopard. Her hair was styled in slight curls, and her makeup accentuated her porcelain skin, with tan eyeshadow and a deep red lip.

Despite missing this year’s Met Gala, Lily’s Instagram photos from the 2023 event showcased her natural flair for couture fashion. Her $25 million net worth allows her to indulge in luxury brands like Lancôme, as seen in her collaboration with the beauty giant where she flaunted her toned legs in a red minidress and matching heels.

Lily’s social media posts capture her excitement for fashion and beauty, as she engages with fans and promotes her various projects. Her effortless elegance and chic style make her a fashion icon both on and off the screen. Lily Collins continues to captivate audiences with her stunning looks and undeniable talent, solidifying her status as a Hollywood glam queen.