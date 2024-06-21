Lilly King, a talented swimmer, had a memorable day at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis on June 20. After securing her spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing second in the 200-meter breaststroke event, Lilly received a heartwarming surprise. Her boyfriend, James Wells, proposed to her right there at the poolside.

It was a touching moment as James expressed his love and support for Lilly, highlighting the sacrifices he made to be with her. Lilly, overwhelmed with joy, said yes to his proposal and shared a sweet kiss with her fiancé. The proposal took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, a significant location for the couple as Lilly was born in the state, and they both swam at Indiana University.

This engagement marks an exciting new chapter in Lilly’s life, adding to her list of accomplishments as a talented athlete. Having already qualified for the 2024 Olympics earlier in the week with a first-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke, Lilly is no stranger to success in the pool. She has represented her country at the Olympics before, winning multiple medals in previous Games.

The couple’s engagement adds to a string of love stories unfolding this year, with various celebrities announcing their plans to tie the knot. From reality TV stars to musicians and actors, love is definitely in the air. Each couple brings their own unique story of love and commitment, creating moments that will last a lifetime.

As Lilly King prepares for the upcoming Olympics, she also looks forward to planning her wedding with James. The support and love they have for each other will undoubtedly carry them through both the competitive world of sports and the journey of marriage ahead. Cheers to love, success, and a bright future for Lilly King and James Wells.