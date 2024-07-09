Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently shared some stunning photos from her vacation in Cabo, Mexico, where she basked in the sun wearing a cute cherry-print bikini that perfectly matched her bucket hat. The 27-year-old actress treated her 25.5 million Instagram followers to a series of snapshots showcasing her fun-filled holiday antics.

In one photo, Lili flaunted her figure in a white linen top with a stomach cut-out, while in another, she rocked a white and red cherry-print bikini with underwire cups, looking stylish and summery. Fans couldn’t get enough of her adorable swimwear choice, with many leaving cherry emojis in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time Lili has made headlines for her body-positive message. In 2019, she participated in Aerie’s #AerieReal campaign, which celebrates real women without any editing. Lili has always been candid about showing her true self on social media, emphasizing the importance of embracing one’s body as it is.

It’s refreshing to see celebrities like Lili Reinhart using their platform to promote self-love and body positivity. By sharing unfiltered photos and advocating for authenticity, she is inspiring her fans to embrace their uniqueness and feel confident in their own skin. Kudos to Lili for being a role model for body acceptance and spreading a positive message to her millions of followers.