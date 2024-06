Newsworthy Title: “Yakuza: Everything You Need to Know About the Hit Series Based on Japanese Mafia Game”

Yakuza, a series inspired by Sega’s popular game saga, is set to arrive on Prime Video, as announced on Tuesday (4). Scheduled to premiere on October 25, the live-action will tell the story of the world’s oldest mafia, Yakuza. With approximately 400 years of history, the group is divided into 25 families. It is estimated that they currently have around 10,000 members.